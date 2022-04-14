We are Melbourne-based (Australia Based).

All the work is done right here, in Melbourne. 90 percent are now on Zoom & many interstate to avoid disruptions because of COVID-19 lockdowns. However, throughout the pandemic, we cruised right through because we were always here. Our staff therefore have local and national experience, having developed their skills over many decades in the Australian landscape.

The simplest pricing nation-wide

Our bookkeeping packages are really easy to understand, with no hidden fees, like many others out there. It is simply $60/hour. Some businesses require one hour per month. Others one hour per week. Others 5 or more hours per week. It is all done at $60/hour. It doesn’t get simpler than that.

End to end solutions

Whether you need help to simply do data entry, or to code your transactions, we have people that can help you today itself. If you need more advanced help with adjustments, reconciliations and journals, again, you can count on us. All the way, till you submit your tax return, we can advise you on all matters, whether it is bookkeeping or taxation i.e. end to end solutions.

Our undying support

We are here 7 days/week. Emails are promptly answered, phone calls are never turned away. We pride ourselves on having the most open hours in the country. Queries are triaged so if you have an emergency, count us in – we’ll be your wing-men!

Ultra-Customised to your needs

Our appointment starts with us getting to know your business quickly. The service is then designed to benefit you the most, so that you feel empowered and not distanced from your own financials. Once we know your goals, we help you align everything in your business to hit them and go beyond. This is done on a case by case basis, so the entire process is customised to any of our Small Business Bookkeeping Services you need.

*If you’d like to find out more about our founder, here’s a link.